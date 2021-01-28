Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Graco in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

NYSE GGG opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

