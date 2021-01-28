Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $51.89 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.