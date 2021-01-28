Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

