Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

