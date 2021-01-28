Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,085,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after buying an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $389.82 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $426.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.