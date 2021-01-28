Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $287.44 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

