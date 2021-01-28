Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $287.44 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
