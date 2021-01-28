Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.