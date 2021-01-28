Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $155.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $170.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.