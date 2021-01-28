Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.34 Million Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 433.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $953.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

