51,000 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.20 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $5,492,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,226,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,835,192 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

