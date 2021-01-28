99,000 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Separately, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

A number of research firms have commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

