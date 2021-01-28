1,529 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

NYSE EMR opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

