Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

