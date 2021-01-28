Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issued By KeyCorp

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Trip.com Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Shares of TCOM opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $90,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

