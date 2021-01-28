Diversified LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

