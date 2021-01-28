Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

