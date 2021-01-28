Diversified LLC Acquires Shares of 301 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $249.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

In related news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

