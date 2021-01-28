Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires Shares of 6,098 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Chevron stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

