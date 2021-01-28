Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.18

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 11049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

KE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $486.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 83,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

