Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.31

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 9841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

