Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (GPG.V) (CVE:GPG) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (GPG.V) (CVE:GPG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.34. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (GPG.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.95 million and a PE ratio of -20.63.

About Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (GPG.V) (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

