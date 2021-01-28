Orefinders Resources Inc. (ORX.V) (CVE:ORX) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Orefinders Resources Inc. (ORX.V) (CVE:ORX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Orefinders Resources Inc. (ORX.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Orefinders Resources Inc. (ORX.V) (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for cobalt and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 176.6 hectares located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of approximately 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

