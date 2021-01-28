Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.