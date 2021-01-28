Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.28.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.72. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.97 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

