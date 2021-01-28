Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

