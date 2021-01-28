KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $87.83 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $7,548,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.