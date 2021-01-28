Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.00

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 100.99 ($1.32), with a volume of 401134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.28.

Get Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) alerts:

In other Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein acquired 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.