The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

