Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $13.50

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:MUR opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 87,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

