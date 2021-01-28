Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7436 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $330.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.