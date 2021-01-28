Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7436 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
Shares of CP opened at $330.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
