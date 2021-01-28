Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:STS opened at GBX 195.62 ($2.56) on Thursday. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 1 year low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.57.
About Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L)
