Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HSP opened at GBX 270.47 ($3.53) on Thursday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The stock has a market cap of £87.31 million and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones bought 38,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

