Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HSP opened at GBX 270.47 ($3.53) on Thursday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The stock has a market cap of £87.31 million and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones bought 38,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

About Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

