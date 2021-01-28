Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

