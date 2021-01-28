Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

