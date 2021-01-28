Brokerages Set Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Target Price at $20.88

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

