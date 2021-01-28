Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$19.56

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$21.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8078684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.