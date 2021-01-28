PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Up 3.3% This Week

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $32,943.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,168,795 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.