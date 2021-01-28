Airbloc Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $50,185.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

