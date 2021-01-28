Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,783.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Credits has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $76,783.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

