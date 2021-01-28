PowerPool (CVP) One Day Volume Hits $6.73 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00008724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and $6.73 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00054541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00133544 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039886 BTC.

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

