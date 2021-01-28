Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $289,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

