Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,269 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

