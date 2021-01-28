Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,992 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 111.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $112.10 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

