Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.