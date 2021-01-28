Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 524,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,028.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

