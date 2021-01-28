Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

