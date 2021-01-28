$0.98 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.80. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $60.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.