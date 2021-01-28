Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $199.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

