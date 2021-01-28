Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

CERN stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.