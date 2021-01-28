Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

LUV opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.